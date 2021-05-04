Head of the Health Ministry's Department of Preventive Medicine Nguyen Quang Tan this morning sent an urgent paper to directors of centers for disease control and departments of preventive medicine in cities and provinces upon the new regulation of quarantine.



From May 4, people completing 14-day quarantine period asked not to leave

The document noted that following the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister’s direction, those who have finished their 14-day mandatory quarantine period with their negative test results two times still stay in the facilities because several people have tested positive again for SARS-CoV-2 after completing the mandatory quarantine period resulting in the spread of the disease.

According to the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, this morning, Vietnam has 1,607 locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus. 40,505 people are being quarantined.

