A locked down area in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi, with local law enforcement and health authorities present at the gateways to monitor all entry and exits. (Photo: VNA)

After arrival or returning, they will only need to self-quarantine at home and monitor their health status for seven days, must wear a face mask and keep to distance rules, and would be subjected to two tests – on the first day and the seventh day of the isolation period.

An outbreak region is defined as those with community clusters or under lockdown measures like the Government’s Directive 15 or 16, for example, the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are considered outbreak regions and coloured red in the frequently updated document on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will have to self-quarantine at home/place of residence for 14 days, and continue to monitor their health status for the next 14 days.

They will be tested three times – the first day, the seventh day, and the 14th day during self-quarantine.

People transiting through outbreak regions but not stopping don’t have to isolate.

People from regions applying social distancing measures under Directive 16 who are deployed to another locality on official Government duties led by a deputy minister or higher don’t have to quarantine, but need to closely observe their own status for 14 days and report to local health authorities immediately if experiencing symptoms like coughing, fever, breathing difficulties, loss of taste or smell. Fully vaccinated delegates only have to monitor their health for seven days.

For people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease in a foreign country, the verification and recognition of vaccination or recovery certificates will follow the instructions of the health ministry.

Earlier this week, the health ministry has also relaxed quarantine rules for fully vaccinated/recovered arrivals into the country, requiring only seven days of centralised quarantine – down from the previous 14 days – and further seven days for self-quarantine and medical observation.