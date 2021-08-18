German state, business present Covid-19 rapid test kits to HCMC, Binh Duong

Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan (L) and representatives of HCMC authorities, HCMC Pasteur Institute and VGU attend the receiving event. (Photo: SGGP)

The gift worth VND16 billion (US$700,000) is donated by the German state of Hessen and Messer Group GmbH. The test kits will be distributed to HCMC and Binh Duong Province to help the localities push back against the pandemic.



On July 2, four states of Hamburg, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Sachsen-Anhalt presented 190,000 Covid-19 quick test kits to the Ministry of Health through the WUS.

Dr. Kambiz Ghawami, Executive Chairman of the WUS said that the healthcare aid shows the solidarity between the two countries as well as German states and Vietnamese localities.

Speaking at the receiving event, Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his sincere thanks to German Government and people for the donation.

In addition, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province, Mai Hung Dung also sent a thank to the State of Hessen, Messer Group, the WUS, especially VGU that allocated a part of the university for the province to set up a Covid-19 treatment field hospital.

Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the event.



By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh