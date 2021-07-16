Germany presents more rapid test kits to Vietnam

During a handover ceremony held in Hessen state, Vietnamese Consul General in Frankfurt Le Quang Long received the token of 130,000 test kits from President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein and another token of 30,000 test kits from CEO of the Messer Group Stefan Messer.



Long said his believes that with the Vietnamese Government’s stringent and effective policies in battling the pandemic, along with consensus and support of the Vietnamese people and international friends, the country will soon bring Covid-19 under control.

For his part, Rhein highlighted Hessen state’s traditional friendship with Vietnam, with the Vietnam-Germany University (VGU) viewed as a lighthouse project of the sides, saying that both sides have paid attention to and helped each other in times of hardship.

When Germany faced a scarcity in face masks in early 2020, the Vietnamese people promptly presented more than 100,000 masks to the European country, he recalled.

Rhein took the occasion to express his gratitude to Dr. Kambiz Ghawami, Executive Chairman of the World University Service (WUS) non-governmental organisation, for connecting the aid provision; and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines for transporting the assistance to Vietnam free of charge.

The Messer Group, specialising in industrial gases, has operated in Vietnam in nearly 25 years, with six plants and two others being in the pipeline.

Ghawami previously called on all 16 German states to support Vietnam to combat Covid-19. The first batch of aid containing over 190,000 test kits from the states of Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Sachsen-Anhalt arrived in Vietnam in late June.