Groundbreaking ceremony for hi-tech pharmaceutical complex held in Tra Vinh

The project with total investment of VND650 billion (US$ 28 million) is located in the area of nearly 10 hectare.

It is expected to promote domestic drugs and limit import of medicine as well as create employment for over 2,000 local laborers. The complex is hoped to contribute approximately VND150 billion to the state budget yearly.

Nguyen Dinh Anh, Director General of the Health Communication and Reward Department under the Ministry of Health, said according to the Drug Administration of Vietnam’s statistics, locally-made medicine can meet 52 percent of demand.

Some 220 pharmaceutical plants are located in the country; yet just 10 of them meet GMP EU-standard or equivalent; therefore, the newly-built complex will help promote production of domestic drugs and limits import of foreign-made tablets.

Chairman of Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee Le Van Han said that the complex is one of the province’s major projects greatly contributing its growth. The complex was built in Chau Thanh District – a disadvantaged place with the most population of Khmer residents; hence, it will help improving locals’ living condition.

On the occasion, TV.Pharm offered 50 free-of-charge Phaco eye surgeries for poor patients as well as presented scholarships worth VND500 million to Khmer students from low-income families with good academic performance.

The complex project was approved in November, 2019.

At the groundbreaking, a representative from the Ministry of Health handed certificates of merit to three teams and 12 staffs of TV.Pharm that have well done in Covid-19 prevention task in the last time.

