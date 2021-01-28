Hai Duong isolates all contacts with Covid-19 infected woman in Japan

A 31-year-old woman from Hai Duong Province has tested positive for the new coronavirus variant upon her arrival in Japan; this news prompted the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health in Hai Duong to quick jump into investigation. Subsequently, 18 close contacts (F1) were rushed to a local medical quarantine ward.



Concerning the news of the female worker who was positive for the deadly coronavirus when landing in Japan, a representative from the provincial Department of Health said that competent health force has enhanced preventative measures against Covid-19 as well as carrying out epidemiolocal probe.

The competent force has set up 13 stations and locked down the village where the female worker lived before arriving in Japan.

Vietnam reported no new infections on January 27, with the number of Covid-19 patients standing at 1,551, according to the health ministry. A total of 1,430 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan