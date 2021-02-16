Hai Duong province imposes social distancing from mid-night

The Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee and the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control issued the decision on February 15 on pandemic prevention and control measures in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTg, given the latest developments of COVID-19 in the locality.

Accordingly, local residents are told to stay at home and should only go out in case of extreme necessity, such as buying food, foodstuff and medicine, and emergencies.

When going out, they need to wear face masks and keep physical distancing at schools, hospitals and other public places.

Employees of State agencies will work online and transport services will be suspended in the province, except the transportation of food and other necessities, as well as workers, experts and production materials.

Hai Duong has also ordered tightening the management at State-designated quarantine establishments, and other areas that are put under quarantine and lockdown.

Notably, the concentrated quarantine facilities where workers of Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd in Chi Linh city are staying will be disinfected before 6 pm on February 16.

District People’s Committees will coordinate with military forces to inspect COVID-19 prevention and control in the quarantine facilities of more than 100 people.

As of 16:00 on February 14, Hai Duong reported 461 COVID-19 cases. After the pandemic broke out in Chi Linh city, it has spread in 11 out of 12 cities, towns and districts in the province. Competent forces detected 13,821 F1 cases and 56,661 F2 cases.

The number of recoveries in the locality stands at 55.