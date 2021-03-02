Hai Duong sees spike in new Covid-19 cases

All new Covid-19 infections are being under quarantine.



The Southeast Asian country has so far had total 1,561 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases. Some 1,892 patients have successfully recovered and been discharged from the hospitals and the death toll maintained 35.

Following the complex development of Covid-19 in Hai Duong Province, Associate Professor Tran Nhu Duong , Deputy Head of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, proposed the provincial authority to maintain activities of community teams in residential quarters to monitor Covid-19 outbreaks as well as preventative measures in offices, organizations, schools and industrial parks.

Moreover, the local administration in Hai Duong Province should focus on investing in Covid-19 fighting teams and take samples of groups of high-risk people periodically in residential blocks, factories, and companies to assess the development of Covid-19 and monitor the pandemic.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan