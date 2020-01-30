Hai Phong limits Chinese workers' return after Tet holiday

Moreover, the chairman ordered agencies and local administrators to keep an eye on the epidemic under their jurisdiction as well as update the epidemic development in the world to disseminate the information to residents and gain initiative in preventing it.



Chairman Tung asked the management board of economic zones and chairmen of districts people’s committees to update the number of Chinese workers returning Vietnam after enjoying their Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) in China. The health sector in the province must check Chinese workers’ health condition everyday.

The Department of Health in Hai Phong and local administrations ought to have prevention plan against the new virus. Authority will budget for medical equipment for prevention task.

On the same day, the Culture- Sports - Tourism Minister emphasized to restrict movement of Chinese tourists in his urgent dispatch.

The Central Province of Quang Binh has upped Chinese tourists curbs. It has already stopped most Chinese visitors from coming.

Authorities in Hoi An City, UNESCO-recognized natural heritage town in the central province of Quang Nam, have been giving away free masks to tourists.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong