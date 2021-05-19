Hai Phong tightens curbs during night curfew across city from May 18

A mandatory 10 PM to 5AM curfew was imposed on the city from 10 PM on May 18. People are not allowed to go out from 10 PM to 5AM if they don’t need to. Police forces will handle and issue punishment on violators.





Hai Phong tightens curbs during night curfew across the cityi from May 18

On the evening of May 18, Chairman of Hai Phong City People's Committee Nguyen Van Tung, Head of the City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, sent an official dispatch requesting relevant departments, local administrations in districts, and people seriously implement the regulations against Covid-19 to curb the transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

Moreover, related agencies and local governments, residents have been asked to strengthen disease prevention and to keep social order for the successful organization of elections for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The chairman also asked residents not travel outside from 10 PM to 5 AM and not gather more than ten people in public places as well as keep safety distance with others.

Those who experiencing fever, coughing, and respiratory diseases should not self-medicate at homes but go to the nearby medical facilities for testing. Drugstore assistants must ask buyers of medicines for respiratory diseases to fill health declaration and inform local medical facilities.

Eateries and beverage stores just provide takeaway services. Stands selling non-essential items in traditional markets and commercial centers are not allowed to open. Private medical institutions of ear-nose-throat and dental offices in the city must be closed. The authority ordered suspension of public transport across the city.

Tracing measure is applied to find contacts of Covid-19 positive people.

At a meeting with newly appointed Secretary of Hai Phong City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang yesterday afternoon, leaders of Hai Phong City Department of Health said that after two people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 but source of the infection is unknown, the city steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control requested district administrations and forces to fumigate and create zones for the coronavirus. Of thirty-four contacts F1, 22 were tested and 19 were negative while of 66 contacts F2, 11 contacts F2 were negative.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong