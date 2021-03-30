Infection cases were reported in 12 districts and towns especially in districts Minh Long, Tu Nghia, Son Tinh and Binh Son.





Hand, foot and mouth disease increases in Quang Ngai Province (Photo: SGGP) Worse, Nghia Dong Preschool in Quang Ngai Town had additional four cases of hand-foot-mouth bringing the total number of infection cases to 11. Health workers have sprayed disinfectants in the school and cleaned toys to kill the virus. Schoolers were allowed to stay their houses in 14 days.

The provincial Center for Disease Control said that the disease tends to develop complicatedly. Currently there are no specific antiviral drugs or vaccine available against enteroviruses causing the hand, foot-and mouth disease; therefore, health workers advised parents to practice personal hygiene and improve sanitation to minimize disease transmission.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is common in children under 5 years old, but anyone can get it. Symptoms usually include fever, mouth sores, and skin rash commonly found on the hands, mouth, and/or feet. The illness is usually not serious, but it is very contagious.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Dan Thuy