Hanoi adds 29 additional infection cases including Coca – Cola worker

Illustrative photo

According to the capital city health authority, of 29 new cases, eight were detected in the community and 21 in isolation camps.

The new cases are living in several districts including Hai Ba Trung (6 cases), Bac Tu Liem (5), Dong Da (4), Cau Giay (3), Thanh Xuan (3), Hoai Duc (3) , Ba Dinh (1), Thach That (1), Dong Anh (1), Quoc Oai (1) and Thanh Tri (1).

Noticeably, among eight SARS-CoV-2 community transmission cases is a 39-year-old man in Thanh Tri District who is a worker at Coca-Cola Company located at Thuong Tin District. On August 1, he went to Thang Long Hospital to take a test sample as he suffered Covid-19 symptoms, the test result was positive.

Regarding the cluster of cases at Thanh Nga Food Company at alley 651 Minh Khai in Hai Ba Trung District, the Department of Health has announced 54 supermarkets, hospitals, and hotels related to this cluster of cases. The infection cases linking to this cluster are living in 12 districts, including Ba Dinh, Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Dan Phuong, Dong Da, Ha Dong, Hai Ba Trung, Hoai Duc, Hoang Mai, Nam Tu Liem, Tay Ho, and Thanh Xuan. In which, many Vinmart stores and supermarkets have been visited by infected people.

From April 29 to the morning of August 3, Hanoi had 1,374 cases of Covid-19 including 829 community transmission cases and 545 were detected in isolation facilities.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong