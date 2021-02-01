Hanoi authority closes bars, karaoke parlors, and discotheques from February 1

The People's Committee in the capital city announced the decision of Deputy Chairman Chu Xuan Dung following the latest Covid-19 outbreak. According to the decision, all bars, karaoke parlors, and discotheques in Hanoi will close from zero of February 1 for the prevention of Covid-19 until further notice.



Moreover, all eateries are required to disinfect their space regularly, arrange seats to ensure social distancing and ask all staffs to wear masks. Residents have to avoid 'non-essential' gatherings from February 1 as measures to contain the spreading novel coronavirus. The Department of Health was required to update information of Covid-19 in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh and coronavirus-hit cities and provinces to have timely precautionary measures.

People should follow preventive measures, notably the five-point message: wearing face masks, frequent disinfection, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from gathering, and making health declarations.

The capital city will conduct tests on all people who traveled from Hai Duong Province's Chi Linh Town from January 1 and Quang Ninh's Van Don International Airport from January 5. Additionally, employees of the Noi Bai International Airport who have contacted with the Covid-19 case in Van Don Airport will undertake tests also.

Increased supervision is needed in medical centers. Separation of patients must be performed in health institutions and patient relatives are asked to wear facemasks. The health sector must increase tests on Covid-19 suspected people and medical workers following the Ministry of Health’s instruction.

Additionally, the health sector must prepare enough facilities for use in hospitals, such as test kits, facemasks, and personal protective equipment in case that more community transmission cases are reported citywide.

The capital city has so far recorded thirteen Covid-19 community transmissions in the latest outbreak, following Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces. The city administrators have decided to allow more than 2 million students from kindergartens to high schools to start their Lunar New Year holiday on February 1, a week earlier than scheduled.

Initial test results of 1,200 students of Hanoi-based Primary Xuan Phuong have shown that they are all negative except for a third-grade boy who contracted the disease from his relative. As a result, 57 students, 12 teachers and 11 parents were identified as the direct contacts and had to go into quarantine ward which is the school itself.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong