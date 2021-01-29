Hanoi authority locks down apartment building after Covid-19 case confirmed

After a 54-year-old female, patient 1,581, in the building was confirmed to be positive for the deadly virus this morning, the building has been sealed off for disinfection and quarantine.

Moreover, her travel history was verified. She visited the patient 1,553, a male staff in Van Don Airport, on January 23 and contacted with the mother of the airport staff who is positive too.



Following the complex development of the disease, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has issued urgent document to directors of all sectors and departments and chairperson of people’s committees in districts requiring to enhance Covid-19 prevention. Mr. Anh ordered responsible persons in localities to prepare all hypothetic scenario according to the Party and the government’s direction in the last time.

The Department of Health in Hanoi in coordination with district administrations to update information of the coronavirus pandemic as well as to track down all contacts as quickly as possible for quarantine measures.

Additionally, the health sector will liaise with people’s committees in districts to carry out tests on all people from the coronavirus-hit areas in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong to Hanoi.

The Ministry of Health this morning also asked all governmental bodies to increase preventative measures to curb spread in medical infirmaries to protect doctors and nurses as well as prevent community transmissions from hospitals.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan