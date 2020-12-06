Hanoi clarifies two COVID-19 patients

According to Deputy Director of the municipal Centre for Disease Control Khong Minh Tuan, Patient No.1150 had returned from France and been quarantined and treated at the Health Centre of Long Dien district in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



He was discharged from hospital on December 1 and has been quarantined at home. His sample was taken for test for the first time on December 3 and the result on December 4 affirmed him positive for the coronavirus again. The patient is currently treated at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2. Those having close contacts with him have their samples taken for COVID-19 tests and been quarantined at home.

The other is an imported case. The 54-year-old Libyan man lives and works in Vietnam. On November 12, he flew to Turkey and stayed there until November 19 to bring his family, including his wife and four children, to Vietnam aboard Flight QR976, which transited in Doha (Qatar) and landed at Noi Bai airport on November 19.

As he is a diplomat, he and his family were quarantined at his residence in Bac Tu Liem district. Right at November 19 night, the district Medical Centre took samples for tests and the results confirmed all of them negative.

The patient, who has underlying high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases, felt tired on November 30 and was brought to Duc Giang General Hospital for check-ups and treatment on a specialised vehicle. He was brought back to his place of residence on December 1, and the result of his sample test on December 3 was positive. He then was moved to National Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2 for treatment and quarantine. His wife and children still tested negative.