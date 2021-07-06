Hanoi detects two Covid-19 outbreaks with many suspected cases

Hanoi detects two Covid-19 outbreaks with more infected people

Previously, this security guard had the last contact on June 27 with patients 20,533, 20,536, and 20,542 in the Northern Province of Bac Giang.



From June 28 to July 4, the safeguard was assigned to check employee cards and distribute car keys to workers at gate F5 of SEI Company. The patient was suffering fever on July 1 and went to Dong Anh General Hospital on July 4 for testing with result coming out to be positive.



The man was retested on July 5 by CDC in the capital city and the test result was positive for SARS-CoV-2, too.

Immediately, the information of the man’s positive test result was publicized, health care workers have implemented tracing measures to find out three contacts F1 whose test results were positive also.

Simultaneously, medical workers have sought 61 contacts F1 of the three above-mentioned contacts. Of approximately 1.804 contacts F2 and F3 were undergoing tests, some 1,789 people are negative while the remaining are waiting for test results.

The health sector is continuing to trace contacts of those with positive test results.

In My Duc District, a 39-year-old male who is a free driver in An My commune was positive for SARS-CoV-2 on July 5.

Previously, on June 22, Mr. L.V.C went to the Central Province of Nghe An with a friend to sell cars. After he was confirmed to be positive, the local health authority discovered that his wife and three children were infected by the coronavirus.

Through epidemiological investigation, 81 F1 cases of the above 5 positive cases were initially undergoing tests without results yet. Of thirty-eight contacts and residents in the areas where the outbreaks were reported, 16 have been tested without results. Currently, An My Commune General Clinic is temporarily blocked to investigate contact and related people.

Another positive case in Hoang Mai District was a 42 -year-old man who took four women from Hanoi to Thanh Hoa Province. Worse, these four women had been working in wholesale market Binh Dien in Ho Chi Minh City and they were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at arrival in Thanh Hoa.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan