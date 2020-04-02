Hanoi expands quick coronavirus testing

783 people underwent testing in Hanoi makeshift stations.



Regarding Covid-19 outbreaks in Bach Mai Hospital, the Hanoi Disease Control Center has taken samples of medical workers who have been isolated at home and at rooms in the hospital. 631 relatives of medical workers were transported to isolation areas.

Of 1,348 inpatients in Bach Mai Hospital from March 15, medical workers took samples of around 1,013 people. Test results of 739 samples came out negative. Additionally, 13,225 people including outpatients, patients’ relatives, visitors and medicine students on probation in Bach Mai Hospital period were placed under quarantine.

Yesterday, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung, who heads the steering board of Covid-19 prevention and control, presided a live meeting with leaders of districts on implementation of drastic measures against Covid-19.

Mr. Chung concluded that keeping track of disease sources in hospitals is the most significant present task to contain the spread noticing that Hanoi has the most infection cases in the country.

He repeated the mere measure is that people should stay at home as much as possible. If all citizens strictly follow the direction, the country will defeat the pandemic; accordingly, he wanted state competent agencies to increase information and the mere measures against the pandemic to all residents in the capital city.

Chairman Chung affirmed that the city authorities will provide enough commodities in the time as well as install mobile booths for quick testing so that people can register in applications to avoid gatherings.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong