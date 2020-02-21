Hanoi has no more fresh infection case of Covid-19

Test results of 74 suspect cases have shown that they are negative for the deadly virus. This is the second consecutive day Hanoi has reported no addition fresh infection case of Covid-19. They were discharged after twice testing negative for the virus.

However, Hanoi has isolated 448 people coming from Covid-19 hit areas. Especially, members of the Covid-19 Prevention Steering Board highly valued treatment task because hospitals have cured 14 patients and discharged 11 others.

A three-month-old baby girl in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc who was infected with Covid-19 was in stable condition after twice testing negative for the virus.

Meanwhile in Ho Chi Minh City, a 73-year-old Vietnamese American was discharged from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases after 20 days of treatment for the novel coronavirus disease.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong