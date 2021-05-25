Stores closed and streets mostly empty due to Covid-19 clusters in Hanoi However, he admitted the development of the pandemic in the capital is complex due to the cluster of Covid-19 infections linking to the two above-mentioned places. Presently, related agencies, the health sector, police forces, and the military force have been focusing on creating special zones for Covid-19 infections and tracing contacts for quarantine to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Chu Ngoc Anh has ordered to shut down all dine-in services, barbershops, and hair salons from 12:00 PM on May 25. Moreover, all entertainment activities and exercise, sport and physical activities in parks, flower gardens and public places must be canceled.

Anyone who visited other cities and provinces over the past two weeks to make immediate medical declarations upon their return to Hanoi from May 10 to 24.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh is tightening coronavirus restrictions in the wake of a surge in cases asking people not to go out after 8 PM.





A person can be allowed to go out after 8 PM to buy food and foodstuff, medicine, or in emergency cases.

Furthermore, Bac Ninh authorities asked organizations and departments to allow their employees to work from May 25 in response to the coronavirus disease outbreak

People's Committees of districts, towns, cities and other agencies arranged human resources and jobs in accordance with the requirements of the Covid-19 prevention and control. All state-run organizations and departments should run online meetings in the wake of Covid-19.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan