Chairman Chung made the order at a meeting with agencies and local administrators upon coronavirus prevention task.

Head of the Department of Health in Hanoi Nguyen Khac Hien said that no cases of coronavirus has been reported in the capital city but 14 suspect cases who return from coronavirus-hit areas.



Additionally, all schools in Hanoi will be disinfected from January 31 to February 2.

Presently, these suspects are in stable condition. Health authority have also kept watch on 60 people who had contacted the suspects.

Mentioning the complicated development of the new virus, Head of the Disease Control Center Nguyen Nhat Cam said it needs the join hand of the entire machinery of state because the fatal disease will last 3- 5 months. Currently, it takes four days to have test result of one case.

He added that the Center will receive the World Health Organization’s testing procedure since January 31; accordingly, test result will hopefully have within 6 hours.

Chairman Chung ordered medical workers to work relentlessly to tighten control at border gates and airport as well as carry out isolation as per the Ministry’s guideline.

Noticeably, supervision teams must be established to pay regular visit to companies with Chinese employees to check their health condition. The Department of Tourism must ban travel agents to organize tours for travelers from coronavirus-hit areas.

The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

At least 213 people have died in China, with almost 10,000 cases of the virus. The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.





