Hanoi quickly tracks contacts of dead Japanese positive for Covid-19

When police in the district was informed about the death of the Japanese man in the hotel, they had handled the case. However, later, the foreign man was confirmed to be positive for virus SARS-CoV-2; therefore, people in the hotel are at high risk of contracting the virus especially police who were examining the scene of the dead Japanese man and cordoning the hotel off.



Through investigation, police officers verified that the Japanese man, born in 1967, entered Vietnam on January 17 and was immediately under quarantine at a centralized isolation ward in Ward 2 in Tan Binh District in Ho Chi Minh City.

His two tests on January 17 and 31 were negative for Covid-19; accordingly, after finishing mandatory quarantine time, he was allowed to leave his quarantine facility in the city for Hanoi on a flight on February 1. He self-isolated in the hotel from February 1 till he was dead.

According to initial information, 21 police officers who were examining the corpse and the hotel have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Local authorities have sterilized the hotel and its premises. All 12 guests in the hotel’s ninth floor where the Japanese man was residing and hotel employees have been quarantined.

When it comes to tracking and the man’s travel history, Khong Minh Tuan, Deputy Head of the Center for Disease Control in the capital city said that at first health authority will ask with the company where the man is working to provide surveillance camera so that the health sector can track his contacts.

In related news, Vietnamese Ministry of Health announced yesterday evening, the Southeast Asian country has had additional 33 new cases of Covid-19 including 31 cases in the Northern Province of Hai Duong and two cases in Hanoi.

His travel details include IBIS Hotel in HCMC on January 31; Flight VN254 from 11:00 to 13:20 on February 1, from HCMC to Hanoi; Somerset West Point Hotel at 2 Tay Ho Street in Tay Ho District from February 1 to 13; Sun Red River Building at No. 23 Phan Chu Trinh Street in Hoan Kiem District (Room 903 and Tokyo Red Grill restaurant on the 2nd floor on February 2); Hachi ju hachi Restaurant at 168 Xuan Dieu, in Tay Ho District, on February 3; Raffles Medical Clinic at 51 Xuan Dieu Street in Tay Ho District on February 4 and February 8 and Torikichi Restaurant at 75 Kim Ma Thuong Street in Ba Dinh District on February 5.

Local administrators advised people who may have met the man in above-mentioned venues to contact their near by medical facilities or call 0969-082-115 or 0949-396-115.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan