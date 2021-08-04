Hanoi ready for hi-speed massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign

People in Hanoi get vaccinated against Covid-19 (Photo: VNA)



Currently, localities across Hanoi are conducting vaccination in the order of priority.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said that the city has got plans ready to receive and inject vaccines in a timely and effective manner.To reach the capacity of administering 200,000 vaccine doses per day, the city has set up fixed and mobile vaccination facilities throughout the city with a total of 1,200 injection stations and 100 mobile emergency teams, said Dung.