The Ministry of Health this morning confirmed 58 additional domestic cases of Covid-19 in the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Lang Son, Hai Duong and Dien Bien, taking the national tally to 5,275 patients.

Moreover, the Ministry also presented an affirmation of the 42nd coronavirus-related death, a 72-year-old Vietnamese woman. The elderly patient has passed away after she was discovered being infected with Covid-19 about three weeks ago. The woman had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure.

She began having such symptoms as difficulty breathing and increased coughing in mid-April.

The elderly woman was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on April 30 and was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and hypertension. She was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 4 and transferred to the intensive care unit; however, she succumbed to the disease.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong