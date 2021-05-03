Hanoi requires returnees to make health declaration after public holiday

A large number of people in Hanoi travelled to other localities during the holidays, posing high risks of spreading the viral disease in the community.

Anyone who shows signs of coughing, fever, shortness of breath, or other suspected symptoms of COVID-19 should go to the nearest medical facilities for timely instruction.

Meanwhile, heads of organisations and agencies in the city must be responsible for medical declaration of their staff, and local authorities for that of the residents.

The municipal police are assigned to direct their lower units to make a list of returnees after holidays, popularise COVID-19 prevention measures, and give strict punishment to any violations.

COVID-19 has become complicated in recent days as more people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 after coming into close contact with a patient in the northern province of Ha Nam.

The 28-year-old man tested positive for the virus after he finished 14 days of mandatory quarantine. He had returned Vietnam from Japan via Da Nang International Airport on April 7. He was quarantined for 14 days in Da Nang and tested negative for coronavirus three times before completing the quarantine period.

Vietnamplus