Hanoi sends medical workers to support HCMC in Covid-19 fight

Health worker of the National Hospital of Ophthalmology pose for a group photo before travelling to HCMC to help the city battle Covid-19 (Photo: vnexpress.net)



More than 110 health workers of two Hanoi-based medical establishments travelled to the southern hub on the same flight to support two intensive care units which are responsible for treating severe patients.

The National Hospital of Ophthalmology sent 51 health workers, including 15 doctors, nurses and technicians. All of them have received training on treatment of Covid-19 before departure.Meanwhile, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion dispatched 60 medics to help HCM City and southern provinces take care of Covid-19 patients who are in critical conditions. It is planning to send a total of 175 medical workers, including 50 doctors, to the southern localities.Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that thousands of medical workers nationwide have travelled to HCMC and other southern localities, which are the current largest Covid-19 hotspots of the country, to provide timely treatment for patients.He spoke highly of their efforts and contributions amid complicated developments of the pandemic.