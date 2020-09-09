Hanoi still closes bars, karaoke parlors

The Army Commander of the capital city, the Department of Health and the Division of Military Health arranged quarantine places for athletes of the Vietnam People’s Army’s tank team who took part in the Tank Biathlon event of 2020 International Army Games in Russia’s Moscow.



Speaking at the meeting upon prevention and control of Covid-19 in Hanoi yesterday, Deputy Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy ordered related agencies to continue encouraging people to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s direction and monitor isolation to ensure no more spread of Covid-19 as well as disinfect eateries.

He stressed to continue shutting down entertainment venues until the capital city is free from Covid-19. Additionally, he asked district administrators to closely monitor those returning from the Central City of Da Nang.

According to Director of Hanoi Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh, Hanoi has no community transmission cases of Covid-19 for 22 days. At present, hospitals are quarantining 52 suspected patients. Noticeably,

He said that the disease may return if people have negligent behaviors on it; therefore, dissemination of the disease is needed so that residents can protect themselves.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan