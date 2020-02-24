Hanoi to isolates people from South Korea, restrict entertainment operations

He made the statement at an online conference on Covid-19 prevention tasks presided by Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung yesterday.

Because more people from South Korea have paid visits to Vietnam’s capital city lately while the number of Covid-19 infection cases are rising, the representative proposed isolation on South Korean people.



South Korea raised its infectious disease alert level to its highest for the first time as confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five while Japan also recorded 134 infection cases with three deaths.

Conference participants proposed to have a list of foreigners and their travel history as well as to advise Vietnamese people not to travel to coronavirus-hit areas.

Chairman Chung said that Hanoi is at high risk of having Covid-19 outbreak because the capital city welcomes a lot of travelers from all over the world.

Accordingly, he said that people from South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong (China) and Taiwan ( China) must be isolated. He requested state competent agencies to update the information of the disease and keep people at quarantined areas if necessary.

Especially, learning from the lesson of Diamond Princess ship, Chairman Chung ordered to restrict activities of all entertainment operations in Hanoi to contain the spread of Covid-19.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong