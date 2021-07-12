Hanoi warns several high-risk places as many positive cases detected

A street in Hanoi is empty in these days Two new positive cases related to the Northern Province of Bac Giang at SEI Company are workers of the company in Dong Anh District. These contact F1 cases who were isolated at the company from July 5 right after SEI Company recorded a positive case for SARS-CoV-2, patients 21,330.

Their first test results were negative for SARS-CoV-2. However, their test results were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on July 11.



The cluster related to Ho Chi Minh City comprising three people returning from the southern city in Hoa Xa Commune in Ung Hoa District and in Nam Tu Liem District. They left HCMC for the capital city on flight QH244 on July 4.

The five remaining patients are contacts of people returning from Ho Chi Minh City, including 4 patients in Quoc Oai and 1 in Hoang Mai. All these 5 cases were in contact with 4 Covid-19 positive patients from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on flight VN266 days on July 2 and were announced positive on July 11.

Thus, as of the morning of July 12, in two days of screening people returning from HCMC, Hanoi has detected 18 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 in districts Quoc Oai , Hai Ba Trung , Ung Hoa, Hoang Mai and Nam Tu Liem.

Regarding tracing measures for contacts of positive people from HCMC, the Hanoi CDC also announced eight locations related to the patients including bus number 68 from Noi Bai Airport to Hanoi on July 9.

Other locations in Hai Ba Trung district include a house at 189 Ba Trieu Street in Le Dai Hanh ward; at 117 HA Nguyen Cong Tru Street in Pho Hue ward; Ms. Huong's chicken noodle soup shop at 84 To Hien Thanh Street in Le Dai Hanh ward; Quang Huy Coffee No. 270 Ba Trieu, Le Dai Hanh; rice shop 75, No. 75 Bui Thi Xuan, Nguyen Du ward; My Hotel Night, 89 Bui Thi Xuan, Nguyen Du ward; Phuong Lien bun cha, 24 Le Van Huu, Pham Dinh Ho ward.

CDC Hanoi recommends that people in the capital city related to the above locations self-isolate at home and immediately contact medical stations, health centers in the area or call the epidemic prevention hotlines 0969.082.115 – 0949.396.115.

By Nguyen Quoc -Translated by Anh Quan