HCDC searches for people visiting Military Hospital 175

Particularly, on February 3, from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., the patient went to the screening clinic, the medical declaration area at Nguyen Kiem Gate, the cafeteria next to Department A3 (former Department C2), and the pharmacy next to the screening clinic.



On February 5, from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m., the patient went to the screening clinic, the medical declaration area at Nguyen Thai Son Gate, the cafeteria next to Department A3, and the pharmacy next to the screening clinic.



HCDC continues recommending that everyone who comes to the hospital within the above mentioned time frames and places should contact and declare to their local health authority. As for those who live in HCMC, they should call the hotline of the medical center of the district where they live to make medical declarations, self-isolate at home and get tested when they have symptoms.



In related news, the National Steering Committee for the Covid-19 Prevention and Control on the morning of February 7 informed that in the past 12 hours, Vietnam recorded four new Covid-19 community transmission cases. Of which, three were in Hai Duong Province, and one in Gia Lai Province.



Particularly, Patient 1,982, male, 50, living in Ayun Pa in Gia Lai Province, relates to the outbreak in Ia Pa District. He was sent to a quarantine camp on February 3 and tested on February 5. The test result released on February 6 shows that he is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He is now isolated and treated at the Medical Center in Ayun Pa Town in Gia Lai Province.



Patients 1,983, 1,984, and 1,985 are all male, aged from 21 to 34, related to the outbreak in Cam Giang District in Hai Duong Province. Currently, these three patients are isolated and treated at the hospital within the Hai Duong Medical Technical University.



By 6 a.m. this morning, Vietnam had had a total of 1,095 domestically-transmitted cases of Covid-19. The number of new Covid-19 cases from January 27 to now is 402.



The total number of people with close contact and from Covid-19-hit areas under health monitoring was 83,104. The number of people in mass isolation at hospitals was 759, at other facilities was 24,098, and self-isolated at home was 58,247.



As for the treatment situation, the number of negative cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus was 10 cases in the first test, three in the second one, and two in the third one.



The number of recovered patients is 1,468, while the death toll remains at 35.

By Thanh An, Nguyen Huu – Translated by Thuy Doan