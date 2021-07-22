More than 1,000 recovered COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City will be discharged from hospitals each day in the next day (Photo: SGGP)

The centre reported that on July 21, 1,585 patients were discharged after being given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 6,422.

The temporary hospital for Covid-19 treatment No.4 in Binh Chanh alone released 200 patients on the day after their three tests showed negative results. They will continue to undertake home quarantine.

In the recent few days, the city has seen 4,837 recoveries, the HCDC said.

According to the city Department of Health, the city has set up 35 hospitals for Covid-19-19 treatment with a combined capacity of over 59,000 beds. As many as 35,228 F0s are being treated, 533 of whom need oxygen support and 10 use ECMO.

So far, HCM City has recorded 44,138 infections with 382 related deaths. The city is piloting home quarantine for F1s. F0s without symptoms are quarantined at their place of residence.

On July 22, HCM City began the fifth phase of its large-scale Covid-19-19 vaccination campaign with d 615 injection sites across the city. The campaign is scheduled to run within two weeks with more than 930,000 vaccine doses to be administered.

Vietnamplus