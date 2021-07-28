HCMC: 4,353 Covid-19 patients discharged on July 28

A patient is completing hospital discharge procedures at the field hospital No.1. (Photo: SGGP)

There are currently 39,114 patients under treatment, including 744 severe patients who need breathing machine and 13 people receiving ECMO support. The total number of Covid-19 deaths is 815.

The city has placed up to 44,699 people under quarantine, including 6,805 persons in centralized quarantine facilities and 37,894 people undergoing isolation at home.

Director of the field hospital No.1, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Truong said that the medical facility have 9,500 patients, including 369 cases transferred to other hospitals and 5,000 individuals who were discharged since June 27.

The hospital offering 4,500 beds was requisitioned from the dormitory of the Center for National Defense and Security Training under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City. The facility was put into operation since June 26.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh