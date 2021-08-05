HCMC administeres all doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines before August 8

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Mnistry of Health, the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are kept at 2-8 degrees Celsius and used within 30 days.



The health department sent an urgent dispatch requiring People’s Committees and healthcare centers of districts and Thu Duc City, the HCMC’s Center for Disease Control (HCDC), State and private hospitals to promptly implement the vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna's jabs.

From 2 pm on July 22 to 7:30 am on August 5, 1,292,880 people received Covid-19 vaccine shots. 1,918 people had allergic reactions after vaccination.

On August 4, 170,560 people were vaccinated. The HCDC has stored 695,500 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, and one million doses of Vero Cell vaccines produced by China’s Sinopharm under evaluation.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh