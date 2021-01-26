HCMC aiming at becoming specialized medical center of ASEAN

Deputy Director Tang Chi Thuong first announced that there will be an establishment of a specialized medical center in HCMC. It consists of existing general and specialized hospitals of the highest level, a center for medical examination and disease screening via hi-tech methods, Emergency Center 115 and its satellite units running a smart coordination system.

He added that HCMC is planning to develop medical tourism for both domestic and international people while minimizing the quantity of patients going abroad to seek medical treatment.

The second goal is to maintain the quality of current specialized medical institutes like the Stroke Center of People Hospital 115, the Artificial Kidney Center of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, the Organ Transplant Center of Children Hospital No.2, the In Vitro Fertilization Centers of Tu Du Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital.

At the same time, new useful specialized ones like the Pediatric Cardiovascular Center in Children Hospital No.1 and the Nuclear Medical Center in HCMC Children Hospital will be formed.

The third goal is to implement effective and precise diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation methods which are now commonly used in nations with high medical levels in the region. There will be an introduction of outpatient departments in major hospitals that are normally overcrowded like the Children Hospital, the Oncology Hospital, the Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics, People Hospital 115.

Simultaneously, the HCMC Department of Health is going to finish the construction projects of new facilities for the three general hospitals sited at the gateway to the city (in Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Thu Duc districts); the second branch of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in Binh Chanh District to create the model of medical institute – school with international standards.

Existing highest-leveled general and specialized hospitals in HCMC will be renovated to meet international standards.

Finally, HCMC is going to invest in more construction projects to build new specialized hospitals to make a group of hi-tech medical institutes in Binh Chanh District, comprising a blood bank, a verification center for medical tests, the second branch of Emergency Center 115, the second branch of Binh Dan Hospital, a practice hospital under the management of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, specialized hospitals for oriental medicine, otolaryngology, odonto-stomatology, heart, spinal spine.

Other functional areas like parking lots, dormitories, specialist residential area, public service area, and kindergartens will also be built along the way.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Vien Hong