HCMC allowed to buy Covid-19 vaccine



Mr. Dam noted that the city should organize the purchase and sale of vaccines publicly to prevent vaccine price from being pushed up .

Regarding vaccination of Covid-19 vaccine, one of the content of the government’s resolution 21/NQ-CP issued on February 26 encouraged units which can carry out voluntary vaccination administer vaccine to required organizations and individuals.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for licensing, evaluating and confirming vaccine quality as well as guiding immunization safely.

Prior, the southern metropolis authorities have sought approval from the Government’s for enterprises to enter into direct negotiations to buy Covid-19 vaccines on the international market.

The municipal People’s Committee said there had been an increase in Covid-19 infection cases and SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK and India spread more rapidly than earlier ones in the big city.

In the proposal, it said the city had more than 7.2 million of people aged above 18 and 1.6 million workers in industrial parks, but had received only 140,000 doses. 10,179 people in priority groups have been fully vaccinated while 64,366 people received one Covid-19 jab only.

To achieve the goal of herd immunity with over 70 percent of the population being vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, the city must necessarily purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

Accordingly, the city sought a permission from the government for companies to buy vaccines on the international market, vaccinate workers against the deadly disease.

