HCMC announced 473 residential areas under lockdown as infections surge

At a vaccination site in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) In the evening of the day, HCDC informed that some infection cases have been recorded in wholesale markets including Hoc Mon in Hoc Mon District, Binh Dien in Binh Chanh District, and Son Ky in Tan Phu District; as a result, traders might contract the coronavirus disease.

Moreover, the city health sector is seeking travelers who have arrived at petrol station Comeco in Le Hong Phong- Ly Thai To intersection, drugstore Tay Thien Hong at 29/2 in Doc Lap Street in Tan Phu District’s Tan Thanh Ward, Viet Soup eatery at 57A in Nguyen Hau Street in Tan Phu District’s Tan Thanh Ward, laundry shop at 927/1A in Road No. 43, Thu Duc City’s Binh Chieu Ward and Minh Chau Pharmacy at 929 in Binh Chieu Ward in Thu Duc City.

Vietnam Ministry of Health on the night of June 23 confirmed 85 new local Covid-19 cases taking the national total to 13,947 cases.

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced that the 70th death was a woman in My Tho City in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang. The 61-year-old woman has diabetes type II, high blood pressure. On June 15, the patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was hospitalized for treatment at Long Dinh field hospital in the province.

On June 21, the patient suffered cough, fatigue, shortness of breath; therefore, she was transferred to the second field hospital located in Tuberculosis and Lung Disease Hospital in Tien Giang.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy