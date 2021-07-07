HCMC announces list of health units providing SARS-CoV-2 testing service

A healthcare worker take sample of a person for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)

The health facilities will offer SARS-CoV-2 Rapid antigen test and Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.



In spite of receiving a Covid-19 negative test result, people must strictly implement preventive measures and comply with the health ministry's 5K message, including facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering, and health declaration.

Previously, the HCMC Department of Health said that individuals can get Antigen test (frequently referred to as a rapid test) and RT-PCR test at health centers in Thu Duc City and districts, and laboratories that received approval from the Ministry of Health.

Prices for Covid-19 Rapid antigen test and RT-PCR test are VND238, 000 (US$10.3) and VND734, 000 (US$32) per sample respectively.





List of health units providing SARS-CoV-2 testing service:







By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh