HCMC applies electronic medical record

Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem has just signed the implementation plan of electronic health record for the period 2019-2025 to take care and improve city dwellers’ health with the orientation to management of health care nationwide.



A person’ electronic health record would be saved on the software and shared with medical facilities to make sure every people to receive continuous taking care especially people with non-communicable diseases.

Medical facilities should look at a patient’s health record in internet and add more information of examination and treatment into e-medical record according to regulation.

Additionally, each health record of a person will be kept secretly. Each patient will have their own code and the soft ware will be nationwide applied soon.

By THANH AN - Translated by DAN THUY