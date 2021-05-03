HCMC authorities inspect Covid-19 prevention, control work

Several people wear masks that are not in accordance with regulations. The delegation has a working session with the market's management board.

The city’s Vice chairman praised Covid-19 infection prevention and control works at Binh Dien wholesale marke.



He asked the management board of the market that has a high risk of spreading virus to built a pandemic response plan for the situation that has unexpected changes.

The leader also required control measures for the entry and exit of customers at all entrance, online application for health declaration, installation of body temperature scanners, propaganda on mask-wearing and fines for those breaching Covid-19 rules.



HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc inspects Covid-19 prevention and control work at District 8's Coach Station. Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung asks travel businesses to clean and disinfect buses.

At District 8’s Coach Station, Mr. Duong Anh Duc asked drivers and passenger assistants of buses and coaches to remind passengers to comply with precautionary measures against the pandemic.

According to a representative of a centralized isolation area in District 7, there are two cases that are passengers onboard of a flight No.VJ3613 to implement quarantine measures.

The HCMC official noted that the facility to install a system of inspection cameras and strictly monitor the isolation process.



The delegation check the isolation work at a centralized isolation area in District 7.



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh