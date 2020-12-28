HCMC authorities isolate apartment building as part of response to Covid-19

A 23-year-old man tested positive for the virus that is causing the worldwide pandemic as he lived with the patient number 1,440 in Myanmar. They both illegally entered Vietnam lately.



He was isolated in a hospital in the city and his first test result was positive for the virus SARS-CoV-2.

He is being treated in the hospital in Cu Chi District in stable health but suffering nasal congestion and chesty coughing.

His place of residence, an apartment building on Su Van Hanh Street in District 5, is now isolated by local authorities.

The medical center in District 8 also reported 13 F1 who had close contact with the Covid-19 infected person. All F1 cases were taken to medical clinics and tested. Moreover, local administration asked ABU store at 32/10 Bong Sao Street in Ward 5 in District 8 and Karaoke SuSu in the National Highway 50 to close temporarily.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan