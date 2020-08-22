HCMC basically controls Covid-19: Deputy Chairman

From July 25 till now, HCMC has recorded 16 additional Covid-19 infection cases; eight of them are linked to the outbreak in the Central City of Da Nang and eight are imported cases, said Deputy Chairman Duc.



Patients are quarantined and under treatment. So far, around 53,719 travelers returning to HCMC from Da Nang have been required to make health declaration in medical clinics in their districts. 53,653 people are negative while six are waiting for the test result, Mr. Duc informed.

According to Mr. Duc, city authorities also isolated and tested 126 people who illegally entered into the city and one of them are positive. The city continues monitoring all Covid-19 patients who are discharged from hospital and quarantine time as well as crewmen and flights attendants in international flights and foreign experts.

He added that 13 infirmaries in HCMC are able to carry out 9,000 Covid-19 tests daily. The health sector in the city has been closely working with military forces and district people’s committees to send people infecting with coronavirus into quarantine wards.

Presently, the city temporarily stops activities of non-essential services and bans gathers of crowd to prevent spread.

Moreover, authorities have advised all mobile subscribers to install Bluezone, a mobile app designed to assist in contact tracing, in order to better curb the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreaks.

Additionally, it imposes administrative fines on 2,184 people who don’t wear facemasks in public places collecting VND439 million (US$18,942).

From July 30 till now, the city has discovered 20 facemask, medical protective equipment and glove businesses without clear indication of origin, said Mr. Duc.

Though the city has well controlled the Covid-19 spread, it is considered high-risk city as an economic hub. Therefore, to monitor the spread, the city will keep an eye on those from cities and provinces with Covid-19 cases.

Mr. Duc also revealed that the city will adopt solutions to both prevent Covid-19 and restore economic activities and production including aids to help small and medium enterprises to develop. Especially, the city provides support to firms in the fields of transport, hotels, restaurants and tourism affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong