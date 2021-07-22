HCMC begins fifth phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

The vaccination program takes place at Phu Tho Stadium (Photo: SGGP)

The priority people in this phase include people aged 65 or older; those with underlying health conditions; people credited with revolutionary service; the frontline forces, volunteers in charitable, prevention and control activities; poor people and persons at higher risk from coronavirus.



The program will be carried out at 20 hospitals and 624 vaccination stations with 120 doses of vaccines of each site per day in two weeks. In 624 locations, the vaccination drive will be conducted at 615 sites while the remaining places that are blocked areas have to wait until they’re safe to lift blockade orders.

The medical screening exams have been carefully implemented for those aged 65 or older who are people with underlying health conditions before vaccinating. The vaccination process is under strict safety measures against Covid-19, using technology for scheduling appointments to ensure social distancing, said Director of District 11’s Hospital, Dr. Pham Quoc Dung.

The city will receive two million more doses in the end of July and over three million in the beginning of September, according to the Ministry of Health.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh