HCMC calls for more people to give blood for treatment

The municipal People's Committee required that the Humanitarian Blood Donation Center and the Hospital of Blood Transfusion and Hematology jointly a host safe blood drive

Simultaneously, people are encouraged to donate their blood at the Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital at 118 Hong Bang in Ward 12 in District 5 and the Humanitarian Blood Donation Center at 106 Thien Phuoc in Tan Binh District’s Ward 9.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, due to the restriction of large gatherings, many organizations where host blood donation drives continuously reported the cancellation.



Approximately 5,000 bags of blood was collected on May 27. This is an alarmingly low reserve level and the lowest in the past nine months. The blood reserve will not be enough for the next five days as the city will need 600-900 blood bags for treatment in 130 hospitals.

It is predicted that in the coming days, with the complicated and serious situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, no more mobile blood drives will be hosted in the city, and the reserve of blood will not be enough for the next five days.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan