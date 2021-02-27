HCMC Chairman congratulates health workers

Chairman Phong highly valued efforts made by teams of health workers in the center who are frontline pioneers in the fight against Covid-19. He stressed that he was proud of Vietnamese doctors and nurses who have devoted their life to medicine for the safety and sake of all residents.



According to Mr. Phong, it is very synchronous cooperation between the health sector, the machinery of state agencies and all city dwellers’ agreement to help Vietnam generally and HCMC particularly to get success in battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

Before, Chairman Phong had visited the house of Dr. Nguyen Duy Cuong, former health minister. In the visit, Mr. Phong showed his gratitude to Dr. Cuong’s contribution to the country’s health sector especially in the pharmaceutical field. In the end of visit, Chairman Phong wished Dr. Cuong good health and happiness to train the next medical worker generation.

In related news, the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City’s People, the official radio broadcasting station of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Health organized a meeting to awards of Vietnam’s medicine achievement 2020 in order to honor teams of health workers’ devotion to the medicine sector for the sake of Vietnamese people.

After three months of launching, the award organizers receive more than 60 nominating achievements from medical clinics across the country. The jury officially selected 22 ones. Finally, 16 achievements including the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District, the City Children Hospital’s twin separation surgery on conjoined twins Truc Nhi – Dieu Nhi at birth were chosen.

On the same day, the People’s Committee in the Central City of Da Nang gave title of Excellent Physicians and the “ Toa sang Blouse trang” ( Shining White Blouse) 2020. Twenty good doctors who devoted their life to the medicine sector despite daily difficulties were honored to win the prize “ Toa sang Blouse trang”.

On the occasion, Vietnamese President decided to give title of Excellent Physicians to 28 doctors while Vietnamese Prime Minister gave certificates of merit to two outstanding doctors in Da Nang City.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan