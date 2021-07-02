HCMC collects samples for Covid-19 testing for all residents

From the early yesterday morning, at the gate of Kindergarten 19-5 in Thu Duc City’s An Phu Ward, people queued a long line to wait for their turns for sample collection.

According to the local government’s notice, dwellers in each residential quarter are divided into different groups for different time frames of collecting samples.



A resident living in Quarter 1 in An Phu Ward said that the epidemic situation is still stressful, she is quite worried about going to crowded places; however, to help the city to control the epidemic, she was patient to wait.

Authority in Go Vap District said that sampling of all residents in the district is scheduled to collect 400,000 samples during July 1 and 2. Most of the administrations in districts have announced the plan of collecting samples for Covid-19 testing.

For instance, the people’s committee in Dong Hung Thuan Ward in District 12 announced to take samples at five places from 7.30 Am on July 4 while administrators in Thu Duc City’s Cat Lai Ward will conduct tests on people from 18 years old up except elderly people and children from 10 Am to 10 PM on July 1 in eight venues.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan