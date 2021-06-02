HCMC confirms first coronavirus-related death





A 37-year-old patient, who is the daughter of a noodle soup vendor in District 3, was pronounced dead. The dead woman was succumbed to Covid-19, septic shock, heart failure, hypertension, and end-stage chronic renal failure.

Dr. Chau revealed the hospital is treating three Covid-19 patients in critical condition including the patient 2,983 transferred from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang to the city hospital on May 15. The patient is now on life support from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a technique employed to oxygenate a patient's blood outside the body so the heart and lungs can rest.

Meanwhile the patient 7,445 brought from the Mekong Delta Province of Long An is being put on ventilator and ECMO. His elder brother, the patient 7,488, is being on ventilator and suffering serious pneumonia due to coronavirus.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan