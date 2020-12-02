HCMC convenes urgent meeting on Covid-19 prevention

The city health authority is tracking people who had close contact with the two cases and arrived at the venues that the patients dropped by.



Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health while presiding the meeting ordered hospitals to update venues which the city Center for Disease Control has announced including Karaoke bar ICOOL at No. 120 on Thanh Thai Street, Highlands Coffee shop in Van Hanh Mall at No. 11 on Su Van Hanh Street, KEY English foreign language centers at No. 285/24 in Cach Mang Thang 8 Street and another facility at 59 Nguyen Ba Tuyen Street in Tan Binh District, Phuong eatery at 47 Cong Chua Ngoc Han Street in District 11, Citygym at 119 Pho Quang Street in Phu Nhuan District.

Under the direction, those who have come to these venues from November 18 – 27 must be tested and they will be rushed to quarantine wards if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr. Thuong required hospital leaders to pay attention to checking patients and patients’ relatives as well as sanitation workers, guards, and employees in canteen.

According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, nearly 500 people have had close contact with one of the two patient who is an English teacher while the center is keeping tracking people who are close contacts (F1) of the index case (F0) and people who have close contact with F1 (F2).

The quarantine ward for Vietnam Airlines flight attendants located at 115 Hong Ha, Ward 2, Tan Binh District has been officially closed since November 26 and reopen verification will be announced later, said Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh.

The Department of Health yesterday evening organized a press brief about Covid-19 situation in the city. Director of the city press center Tu Luong said that Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has issued order to impose strict penalties on violators of Covid-19 regulations. Administrators of districts 1, 3, 6, 10, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu were asked to disinfect business facilities where the two patients used to drop by.

Chairman Phong also requested to strictly follow regulations such as donning facemasks, spraying hand disinfectant in public places especially in supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and traditional markets.

Concerning meeting between the flight attendant and another flight attendants from Romania, Director Binh stressed that Vietnam Airlines managers must be responsible for this. The flight attendant from Romania and 8 other attendants tested positive on November 25; they were rushed to quarantine ward in Cu Chi District.

One -year-old boy in District 6 and a 28-year-old woman have been infected with Covid-19 due to close contact with the English teacher. The boy’s parents sent him to live with the English teacher and the woman is his student.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan