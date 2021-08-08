HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Centers come into operation

At the inauguration ceremony

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the city has established 15 field hospitals, 42 hospitals and healthcare units for Covid-19 treatment offering nearly 45,000 beds since June.



The municipal government made greatest efforts to build three field hospitals within 20 days and spent one week to establish four Covid-19 intensive care centers.

Secretary of the HCMC Party's Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (2nd, R) talks with healthcare workers at the opening ceremony of four Covid-19 intensive care centers. (Photo: SGGP)

The establishment of field hospitals and intensive care centers that are equipped with advanced medical equipment and supported by healthcare professionals in HCMC and localities across the country will effectively contribute to the treatment for F0 cases and promote the model of 5-storey pyramid in the Covid-19 treatment, he said.

The City’s Chairman praised efforts of construction designers and companies together with 2,000 workers who worked day and night to finish the medical units soon; and extended his thanks to the Central Government, the Ministry of Health, ministries, departments and local authorities at all levels for their support in the past days.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (2nd, R) talks with healthcare workers .

These outstanding contributions are the important dynamics and great power that help HCMC fight against Covid-19, he stressed.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health, Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Truong Son asked three hospitals Bach Mai, Viet-Duc and Hue Central Hospital to share their experiences of healthcare and organize training courses on infectious disease and medical equipment of ventilators, blood purification machine and ECMO machine

He also assigned Viet-Duc Hospital to operate the 500-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Center placed at the field hospital No.13 in Thu Duc City; Hue Central Hospital to run the 500-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Center placed at the No.2 on Truong Chinh Street in Tan Phu District’s Tay Thanh Ward; Bach Mai Hospital to manage the 500-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Center placed at the field hospital 16 in District 7; and HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy to direct the 250-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Center placed at the City International Hospital.



A Covid-19 intensive care centers (Photo: SGGP) The medical staff of HCMC Covid-19 intensive care centers The Covid-19 Intensive care centers are equipped with advanced medical equipment . The Covid-19 Intensive care centers are equipped with advanced medical equipment .



By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh