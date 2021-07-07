HCMC decides to set up 5,000-bed field hospital, runs four others

The field hospital No.1 at the dormitory of the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City

The medical facility will receive Covid-19 patients in the earliest days of the disease tested positive for the infection, suspected cases who are implementing the mandatory quarantine period in centralized facilities with mild symptoms, and F1 cases becoming F0 in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the Ministry and HCMC Department of Health.



The field hospital No.1 includes two locations placed at the No.1 on Le Quy Don Street in the VNU-HCM urban area in Binh Duong Province’s Di An City, and in the quarter 6 in Thu Duc City’s Linh Trung Ward.

The hospital includes administrative area, reception area, department of diagnostic imaging, laboratory, area for patients with Covid-19 presenting with mild symptoms, discharge office, dispensary room, hospital supply room storage, canteen, staff rest area and infection control room.

On July 7, Associate Professor, Ph.D, Deputy Director of Department of Health of HCMC, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that besides the 5,000-bed field hospital, four other field hospital featuring 12,000 beds have been put into operation to respond a scenario in which the number of Covid-19 patients reaches 10,000 – 15,000.

The 4,000 – bed field hospital No.1 at the dormitory of the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City in Binh Duong has been operated for 10 days and the 2,000-bed field hospital No.2 at the resettlement area in District 12 opened on July 4.

The field hospitals No. 3 and 4 with 3,000 beds of each came into operation on July 7 at the resettlement areas in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District.



The 4,000 – bed field hospital No.1 opens on June 26.

By Mai Hoa, Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh