HCMC determined to prevent Covid-19 spread in medical facilities

The inspection team of the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman Phong on May 10 came to inspect the prevention of epidemics at Cho Ray Hospital and the People's Hospital 115 and one in Nha Be District.





Inspectors at People's Hospital 115 (Photo: SGGP) While paying a visit to the construction of the isolated area in Nha Be District’s Long Thoi Commune at 8:00 PM on May 10, Chairman Phong praised the efforts of the forces under the city command and administration in Nha Be District to complete the quarantine area with a capacity of 80 people on May 12.

The Chairman highly appreciated the solutions being drastically implemented by Nha Be District including re-arranging 439 Covid-19 community groups and tightening control over the two centralized quarantine areas in the district. Additionally, the Nha Be government strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s direction on epidemic prevention and the Party Committee's directive No. 10 issued on May 5.

The Chairman also assigned Nha Be district five specific tasks comprising mobilizing all resources to complete the construction of the centralized isolation area in Long Thoi commune, coordinating with the city border guard force to tightly control port border gates, detecting illegal immigrants by sea into the city; increasing information of the disease to each household so that people cooperate with the government in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Chairman directed foreigners illegally entering Vietnam will be forced to leave the country after they complete the quarantine period.

Previously, Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of the Cho Ray hospital, said at a meeting that the hospital receives about 6,000 patients per day from different cities and provinces; hence, the hospital is facing the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Emergency Department where receives about 350 patients a day is the most worrying place; the hospital thereby performs tests on emergency patients with respiratory symptoms. The hospital considers accident patients without relatives as Covid-19 positive patients because the hospital can’t know their illness history and epidemiological factors.

In addition, the hospital also controls people entering and leaving the hospital with a modern electronic medical notification system. Last but not least, the hospital requires patient relatives to declare their health status with fingerprints.

According to the director of Cho Ray Hospital, approximately 200 employees of service suppliers going in and out of the hospital daily who are possible carriers of the virus into the hospital. Therefore, the hospital has kept close supervision of these persons.

Appreciating the epidemic prevention plans of Cho Ray Hospital, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that Cho Ray Hospital needs to have scenarios for more patients at the same time. Cho Ray Hospital will be the place to receive severe Covid-19 cases with underlying health conditions.

Chairman Phong showed his satisfaction while visiting People's Hospital 115 because this hospital has established a Covid-19 screening area that is separate from the treatment area. This reduces the risk of cross-infection in the hospital.

Mr. Phong ordered hospital managers to refuse visits of many people. Only one patient relative is allowed to stay in the hospital.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan