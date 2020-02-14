HCMC enhances supervision on people coming from Covid-19 areas

When infected people are discovered, they must be quarantined at home or in isolation facilities.



Police in district and local administrations must check and make a list of foreigners living and working in the districts presently and the next time.

Additionally, local administrations must list Vietnamese people in HCMC who come from Covid-19 infected areas to have timely isolation.

District medical facilities must have plan for hypothetical Covid-19 outbreaks and quarantine as per the medical guideline.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy