HCMC enhances supervision on people coming from Covid-19 areas

In its yesterday document to people’s committees in district, the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City asked to enhance supervision on people coming from Covid-19 areas.

BInh Tan increase supervision on people from Covid 19-hit areas (Photo: SGGP)

When infected people are discovered, they must be quarantined at home or in isolation facilities.
Police in district and local administrations must check and make a list of foreigners living and working in the districts presently and the next time.
Additionally, local administrations must list Vietnamese people in HCMC who come from Covid-19 infected areas to have timely isolation.
District medical facilities must have plan for hypothetical Covid-19 outbreaks and quarantine as per the medical guideline.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy

